Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.27 and last traded at $121.75. 8,443,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,995,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

