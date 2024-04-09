MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00 at BTIG Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $780.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,512.99 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $98,169,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

