MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,375.00 and last traded at $1,381.46. Approximately 822,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,256,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,512.99.

Specifically, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock worth $98,169,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

