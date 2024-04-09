Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,136,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 259,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 191,250 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 130,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. 6,135,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,988,211. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

