Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.50 on Tuesday, reaching $1,322.60. 360,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,482. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,291.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,092.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

