Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of TC Energy worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after buying an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after buying an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 540.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,117,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,257,000 after buying an additional 2,630,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 401,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

