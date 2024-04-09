Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $25.14 Million Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.42% of Sunoco worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

