Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $26.52 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 217,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

