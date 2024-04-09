Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $29.25 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,096 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $29,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 124.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $114.63. 277,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.