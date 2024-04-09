Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $47.50 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 300,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 226,974 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 133,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

