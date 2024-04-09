Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $57.93 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $57,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 977,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,885,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. 362,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

