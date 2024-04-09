Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $66.51. 46,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,786. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

