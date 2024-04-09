Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 29,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,621,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,160,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

