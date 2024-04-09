Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 24,167 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,167 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PPL by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 477,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,192. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

