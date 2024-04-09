Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 68,946 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,946 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Energy Transfer worth $80,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 3,137,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,239,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ET. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

