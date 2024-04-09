Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $64,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

