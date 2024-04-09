Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.80 and last traded at $94.84. 81,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 993,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.