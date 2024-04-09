Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

MC stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,832. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Moelis & Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

