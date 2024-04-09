Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.