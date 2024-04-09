Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
