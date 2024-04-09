Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up to $66.63

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.63, but opened at $69.18. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 402,910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $3,911,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

