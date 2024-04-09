Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,777. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.