MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 2.8%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.53. Approximately 26,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 173,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $867.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.