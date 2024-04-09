Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $213.80

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 213.80 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 213.80 ($2.71), with a volume of 846732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.20 ($2.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.86) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,693.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Insider Transactions at Moneysupermarket.com Group

In other news, insider Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,892.92). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $45,198. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.