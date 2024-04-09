Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,639 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

HP traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 434,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,045. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

