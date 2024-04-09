Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Terreno Realty comprises about 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. 207,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

