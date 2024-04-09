Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 131,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 155,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

