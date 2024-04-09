Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,789 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 277,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

