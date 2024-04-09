Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $6.85 Million Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. Light & Wonder comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $128,814.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,505.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

