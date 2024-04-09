Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,000. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 323,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 93,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.