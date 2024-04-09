Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average of $213.32. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

