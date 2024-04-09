Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Albany International worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Albany International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,282. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

