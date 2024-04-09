Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods comprises 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Simply Good Foods worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

SMPL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

