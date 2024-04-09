Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. 1,683,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,449,475. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.