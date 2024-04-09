Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

