Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

UBER stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,671,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984,598. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

