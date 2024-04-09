Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. 8,408,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,350,027. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.