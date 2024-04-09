Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT traded down $8.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.73. 2,539,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

