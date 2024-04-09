Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,225 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for about 1.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. 3,513,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

