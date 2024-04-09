Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 650 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,588,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,269,109. The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

