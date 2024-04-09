Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

CSCO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 25,833,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,674,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.