MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 803.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $331,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,101. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

