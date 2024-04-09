MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Plans $0.75 Dividend

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.7523 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MTUAY stock traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.99%. On average, analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.