Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 2.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,862 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 9,366.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,449 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 98,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 62,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.