My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $58,054.51 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

