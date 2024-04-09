Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

