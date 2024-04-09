Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $32,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 485,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,688. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

