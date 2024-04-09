Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.25

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 485962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after purchasing an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

