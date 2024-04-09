NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $671.79 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.84 billion and approximately $671.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $7.40 or 0.00010755 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00068604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00023747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,185,162,009 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,240,960 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,185,165,429 with 1,060,080,590 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.5350913 USD and is up 6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 391 active market(s) with $639,619,639.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.