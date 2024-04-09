Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

