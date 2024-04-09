Nervos Network Trading Up 70.1% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $314.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 70.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,601,969,308 coins and its circulating supply is 43,916,705,543 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

